GODFREY – Scholarship applications for Lewis and Clark Community College’s 2019-2020 academic year are now available.

The entire process is online at www.lc.edu/scholarships. Filling out a single application will match students with multiple eligible scholarships, aside from a specific few.

To apply, students must have a Blazernet ID and password. Students in high school dual credit courses should contact L&C’s Help Desk to retrieve this information at (618) 468-HELP.

Incoming students will need to apply to L&C first at www.lc.edu/applying. Once the application is processed, new students will receive their log in information.

The application is made available each year via the college’s website in November, and scholarships are awarded in April. Selected students have until June 30 to accept their awards. If declined, those scholarships will be awarded to other qualified students.

Thanks to generous donors, there are scholarship opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and levels of academic achievement. Through the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation, donors empower students by making a high quality education even more accessible.

Last year, more than 280 students applied for scholarships. The L&C Foundation awarded 78 donor-funded scholarships totaling nearly $200,000. Scholarship recipients and donors were honored at the 7th annual Scholars and Donors Recognition Dinner on Oct. 4.

“The quality of the applications last year was impressive,” said Debby Edelman, L&C Foundation director of development. “Students took advantage of the essay to share how life-changing a scholarship would be for them. That’s exactly why people fund scholarships, to help others.”

Scholarships vary in amount, but about half cover full annual tuition and fees, approximately $4,500 for an in-district, full time student.

Congratulations to the following 2018-2019 Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation scholarship recipients:

Alton – Gabrielle Alcazar, JudgePhillip J. Kardis Scholarship; Michelle Bernaix, The Jake Rose Scholarship for Physical Science; Rebekah Bonniwell, Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students; Isaiah Cross, Golden Eagle Scholars Award and The Olin Minority Scholarship; Renessa Drainer, Marlene Barach Scholarship for Women; Lamar Fields, L&C Alumni Association Scholarship; Houston Hardimon, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship; Garret Haring, Distinguished Scholars Award; Damaris Jones, Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW for a High School Student; Ethan Kercher, Distinguished Scholars Award; Maeghan Korte, The Albert Stevens Scholarship for Mass Communications and The Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship; Cassie McEvers, Post Baccalaureate Associate Degree Career Scholarship; Christopher Musket, Alton Godfrey Rotary Club–William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Sciences Scholarship; Jennifer Prediger, The Trula Mae O'Neil Family Scholarship and Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPWfor a Woman over 25; Nekcoe Yungling, Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship;

Benld­ – Maya Marcacci, Golden Eagle Scholars Award;

Bethalto – Alexis Enke, The Wanita E. & Wilbur R.L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship and Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Scholarship;Jenna Parmentiere, Bold Enterprises, Inc. Scholarship;

Brighton –Hannah Kahl, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Caleb Robinson, The Scott Credit Union Scholarship; Hannah Shaw,Distinguished Scholars Award; Courtney Stahling, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Diana E. Watson, Distinguished Scholars Award;

Bunker Hill – Tadaryll Berry, Alton Godfrey Lion's Club Scholarship;

Carlinville – Konnor Emmons, TheBANK of Edwardsville Scholarship;

Cottage Hills – Brady Lewis, The Jack and Irene Reed Memorial Scholarship for the Visually Impaired; Robyn Scott, L&C Foundation Sophomore Distinguished Scholars Award;

East Alton – Alyssa Autery, Distinguished Scholars Award; Anthony Ellison, Lakin Family Scholarship; Kelsey Foiles, Lakin Family Scholarship; Sadie Lupercio, The Judy Retzer Memorial Scholarship;

Edwardsville – Mike Hill, Halpin Music Scholarship; Dylan Rensing, GED Distinguished Scholars Award; Justin Walker, The Patsy Goss "Onward & Upward" Scholarship; Lisa White, The Monticello College Foundation and Alumnae Scholarship;

Gillespie – Liberty Hartley, John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Ashlyn Hlafka, Linda L. Orr Occupational Therapy Assistant Scholarship;

Godfrey –Kaylee Bowen, The Trula Mae O'Neil Family Scholarship for Nursing Students; Alexys Fischer, Jordan C. Klope Memorial Scholarship; Gretchen Housmann, Distinguished Scholars Award; Allison Kane, Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship; Stephen Klamert, The Dylan M. Kiehna Automotive Technology Scholarship & Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club­–William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship; Laura Moore, Linda K. Nevlin Scholarship for Humanities; Austin Piepert, Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship; Alexys Williams, RobertsMotors Endowed Scholarship; Katherine Wilson, Godfrey Women's Club Scholarship;Paige Wittman, Golden Eagle Scholars Award;

Golden Eagle –Erika Odelehr, GoldenEagle Scholars Award;Lily Schleeper, Larry D. Underwood Scholarship;

Grafton – Cheston Rowling, Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship;Claire Walsh, The Jane K. Bruker Scholarship for Nursing Students;

Hamburg – Steven L. Donelson, DistinguishedScholars Award; Jesse L. Preston, Distinguished Scholars Award;

Hartford – Denise Gray, Phillips66 PTEC Minority Scholarship;

Jerseyville –Noah Fields, Distinguished Scholars Award; Caitlyn Hunter, The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship; Olivia Hammond, Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students; Allison Hodge, Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship & L&C Foundation Alumni Association Scholarship; Chloe E. Lorton, Distinguished Scholars Award; Anna Murray,Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship;

Moro – Mallory R. Griggs, Distinguished Scholars Award; Paige Little, Distinguished Scholars Award;

Piasa – Madelynn K. Clevenger, DistinguishedScholars Award;

Roxana – Krysta Meyer, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Samantha Sherer, Distinguished Scholars Award;

Shipman – Drew Runde, Distinguished Scholars Award;

White Hall –Colby Eilers, Alton Godfrey Rotary Club–William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Sciences Scholarship; Molly Haskell, Eric & Joan Gowin Scholarship for Construction Management;



Wood River – Tanner Davis, Charles & Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship; Mark Haluch, Phillips66 Scholarship; MacKenzie Munn, Distinguished Scholars Award; Lauren Robinson, The Carol M. Kempske Scholarship; Brookelyn Trask, Distinguished Scholars Award

For more information on scholarships at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu/scholarships. Conact the L&C Foundation at (618) 468-2011 or L&C Financial Aid at (618) 468-2223.

