Lewis & Clark Seeking New Board Member - Accepting Letters Of Interest Now
Laura Inlow
February 22, 2023 9:53 AM
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Board of Trustees will vote on a new board member at its regular board meeting on March 14 to replace former Trustee Charles Hanfelder. Anyone who may be interested in being considered to serve on the Board is welcome to submit a letter of interest for consideration to board@lc.edu.
More information on the Board of Trustees can be found at www.lc.edu/BOT.