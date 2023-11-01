GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College invites team members to participate in LC Speaks, a new speaker series which will feature L&C professionals sharing their stories and perspectives.

The inaugural event begins at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Reid Memorial Library on the Godfrey Campus.

LC Speaks will be held ­each fall and aims to establish and nurture connections across campus through storytelling and shared experiences.

This year’s speakers are Adult Education Secretary of State Literacy Coordinator Sheila Vaughn, Speech Professor Elizabeth Grant, Speech Professor Mumba Mumba and Health Information and Medical Coding Adjunct Faculty Instructor Melody Davis-Wilson.

Mumba hopes people will use the event to build connections and that those who wish to speak will have a platform to practice their craft on campus with a supportive audience.

“I’m excited we are introducing a public space that encourages faculty and staff to share their stories and learn from each other,” Mumba said. “More and more people are yearning for authentic connections. If you want to know people more deeply, attend LC Speaks.”

Grant hopes LC Speaks will inspire others and encourage them to share their own stories in the future. She believes it will be an exciting way to foster community and hear new voices on campus.

“This will be a great opportunity to see public speaking in action and how it builds rapport and trust in the campus community,” Grant said.

Participants will be recognized ongoing as “LC Speakers,” and provided with a badge to add to their email signature.

LC Speakers can share uplifting, moral lessons and life lessons they believe will be educational or motivational to the L&C community and beyond.

Sheila Vaughn

Vaughn grew up on a farm in Minnesota and moved to New York City, where she spent the next 25 years as a singer-songwriter. After returning to the Midwest with her family in 1998, Vaughn graduated from SIUE at the age of 50 and taught GED classes at L&C until semi-retiring in 2020. She continues her work in L&C’s Adult Education Department as a coordinator for Project READ, a volunteer tutoring program that serves the five surrounding counties. Her passion is training tutors and matching them with adults who want to improve their reading, math and English-speaking skills. Vaughn’s topic, "Gaining From Losing," will take a candid look at how the loss of a loved one has put a positive spin on her outlook.

Elizabeth Grant

Grant is a speech professor and coordinator. She currently advises both the Honors College and Phi Theta Kappa. Grant serves and an Edwardsville alderman and is a big ambassador of all things representing L&C to the surrounding communities. Her speech will cover how family has shaped her.

Mumba Mumba

A communications professor for 12 years, Mumba has taught at L&C for eight years. She has a Ph.D. in Health Communication and a minor in Organizational Communication. She teaches Public Speaking, Public and Private Communication, and Health Communication, among others. Mumba believes in being a lifelong learner and enjoys teaching college students because she learns a lot from them. In addition, Mumba believes in “thriving where you are planted” by finding ways to make small but impactful changes. Her speech is entitled, “Looking Back and Looking Forward: Life Lessons from My Mom, Charity.”

Melody Davis-Wilson

Davis-Wilson is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She graduated from L&C in 2012 (alongside her youngest daughter, Nakeya) with an Associate of Applied Science. Davis-Wilson is an adjunct faculty member, teaching Intro to Health Information Management and Certified Professional Coding (CPC) Review. Her speech topic is “What shapes us?”

For more information about LC Speaks, please contact Mumba at (618) 468-4759 or mmumba@lc.edu, or Student Success Specialist Mary Busler in the Trimpe Communications Lab at (618) 468-4781 or mbusler@lc.edu.

