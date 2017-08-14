GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning (CCL) division is offering several courses in September.

“We’re excited to be able to offer courses that fulfill a variety of needs in our community,” said College for Kids Clerk Danielle Gillespie. “We’re hoping to get people engaged in learning something new, something that’s maybe intimidated them in the past.”

Award-winning artist Eugene Ursprung will lead Plein Air Painting workshops from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Sept. 18-29, Godfrey Campus.

Plein air painting began when the Impressionist artists worked outdoors and observed how sunlight affected colors. Participants will explore watercolor techniques and experience painting outdoor scenes along the banks of the Mississippi River, the parks above the river, historic homes and the scenery surrounding the area.

Materials and supplies are not included in the $115 course fee. Those registered will receive a supply list before the class begins. Weather permitting, most of the painting will be done on location. The registration deadline is Sept. 11.

“We’re reintroducing plein air painting this fall, which is such a unique creative experience, and we’re continuing to provide courses like Intro to Computers and Hobby Horseback, which help make the lives of anyone, from working adults to active retirees, easier and more enriched,” Gillespie said.

Instructor Lisa Teepe of Rocky Branch Stables will guide participants through Hobby Horseback Riding for Adults, the perfect class for riders both new to horses and those looking to get back in the saddle again.

Article continues after sponsor message

Activities will include learning how to properly groom and tack, obstacle courses, and optional bareback riding.

“The physical and mental rewards of horseback riding are numerous and include increased core strength, balance and coordination, muscle tone and flexibility, improved cardiovascular health, and stress relief,” Teepe said. “Rocky Branch horses are generous, patient, and sweet-natured.”

Riders are welcome to borrow cowboy boots and riding helmets. This is a three-week class with the fourth week free or used as a make-up class. Class size is limited to four participants. The classes will take place from 3-4 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 24-Oct. 15, at Rocky Branch Stables in Bethalto. The course free is $89, and the registration deadline is Sept. 18.

Instructor Susan Broadway aims to help new computer users or those whose skills need refreshing during her course, Introduction to Computers: Learn how to use a computer and make your life easier - at home and at work!

This basic computer course will teach participants how to set up an email account on the internet, search safely online, organize and print files using Microsoft Office, and keep computers safe from viruses. The course fee of $99 includes a student manual and flash drive for saving work.

The offering will take place from 3-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 12-21, at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The registration deadline is Sept. 1.

To register or learn more, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call (618) 468-5701.

More like this: