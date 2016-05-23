GODFREY – Starting this fall, Lewis and Clark Community College students who are taking 15 credit hours per semester qualify for a significant discount on their tuition.

The differential tuition incentive model is a part of the college’s “Finish It” initiative, trying to help more students not only enroll, but successfully complete their educational goals.

“Lewis and Clark’s data and national statistics show that full time students are more likely to successfully complete a degree or certificate as compared to part-time students,” said Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “Lewis and Clark is focused on helping students earn a degree or certificate, and we want to encourage students to enroll in 15 hours if possible.”

Tuition for in-district students for the 2016-2017 academic year is $136 per credit hour. Students who take 15 credit hours will pay only $118 per credit hour, amounting to $270 in savings per semester, or $1,080 for a two-year degree.

“Students interested in pursuing the discount should talk to an academic advisor to make sure they they are good candidates for the program and will not be taking on more than they can handle,” said Delfina Dornes, director of the Enrollment Center.

The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees approved the change in February, and the discount will take effect beginning the Fall 2016 semester. Fall classes begin August 22.

For more information or to enroll today, call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

