WEST ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close the parking lot for Teal Pond, located within the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, for necessary improvements being made to the Teal Pond levee. This closure will begin immediately and last through December 29th. While Teal Pond remains open for fishing and foot traffic, please refrain from fishing or walking along the levee until improvements are completed. For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.