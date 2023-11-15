WEST ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close the parking lot for Teal Pond, located within the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, for necessary improvements being made to the Teal Pond levee. This closure will begin immediately and last through December 29th. While Teal Pond remains open for fishing and foot traffic, please refrain from fishing or walking along the levee until improvements are completed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Illinois Fall Trout Season Opens Oct. 21 In Locations Statewide

Aug 29, 2023 - IDNR Announces Key Dates And Information For 2023-2024 Waterfowl Season

Nov 15, 2023 - MCT Trails Unleashes "Trail Critter" Sculptures

Oct 18, 2023 - Fishing and Night Hike Owl Program Is Always Favorite For Presenter and Region

Oct 23, 2023 - IDNR Reminds Hunters Of State And Federal Sites Open For 2023 Youth Waterfowl Hunting Opportunities

 