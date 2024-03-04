Dear Editor,

It is difficult for me at times to cover an issue in only one letter. This letter is the conclusion of my previous letter concerning Affirmative Action and DEI. I need to fill in some parts.

First of all, as I have said before, my desire for the black people is that they prosper. That they show others the way to do it - by hard work. My honest and sincere desire is that the black people rise up by their own efforts to be an example to other races of how to be - for other races to emulate. This is now my vision for the black people.

The reason that I believe that we need to give up some of our rights of fairness in order to accommodate others is that when we do that, it will help them to succeed. Although I have seen some very harmful results of race-based advancement overriding merit based advancement, I have also seen its benefits and they are numerous. The underrepresented are better off by having that help even though it caused too much harm to others and was not worth it.

So, as I see it, it would be best if we could help the underrepresented by giving them a boost in attaining advancement in work and education without harming the others too much. It could work if they don't take advantage of it and demand immediate and permanent equal representation in school and the workplace. Also, by giving them a boost, it carries with it the responsibility of using that boost responsibly. They should use it to improve their education and job skills. We should encourage them to work hard and earn their advancement. If they don't make progress, their help should stop. It is better to give someone a hand up instead of a hand out.

How long should we help the underrepresented before they are able to stand on their own two feet? Permanent help without requirements of progress doesn't help anyone. The Affirmative Action that I favor is only short-term help. This is an ideal that, given the current political attitudes, has no chance of succeeding. If the underrepresented are not willing to help themselves at all, we should not give them a hand up nor a hand out. 2 Thessalonians 3:10 says that if a man does not work, he does not eat. This is not cruelty because the intent is to get them to work, not to die. It is tough love.

Greg Taylor

Alton

