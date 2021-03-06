Letter To The Editor:

I am writing to endorse Mayor Mike McCormick for re-election as Godfrey Mayor. One of my reasons for endorsing Mayor McCormick is his love and dedication to the Godfrey community. Mayor McCormick has a number of accomplishments to his credit during his time as Mayor as well as specific future goals planned during his next term. Mayor McCormick has held the Godfrey tax levy flat or lower in each year since he took office, resulting in the lowest property tax rate of any municipality in Madison County.

Mayor McCormick utilized the Village Business District Fund to establish a COVID-19 voucher program that has infused more than $800,000 of support to local small businesses in partnership with Riverbender.com. Through Mayor McCormick’s leadership, Godfrey has seen a number of improvements including new lighted baseball and turfed soccer fields, parking improvements and planning for future bike trails. I very much enjoy walking the trails at Glazebrook Park.

Mayor McCormick has always fought for fairness for all residents of Godfrey. Please consider voting for Mayor Mike McCormick on April 6th.

- Linda Ogden

