Letter to the editor: Woman encourages no vote for Madison County sales tax
Its back! The 1% sales tax has been rejected twice by Madison County voters. But it's back!
It's like a bad 80s horror movie franchise. "Sales Tax." "Sales Tax Returns." "Now Son of Sales Tax." When will it end?
As a Collinsville resident, I am glad the Collinsville School District opposes it, but school districts representing more than 51% of students in Madison County decided to put it on the ballot... again.
If voters approve this tax increase, our sales tax rate in Collinsville already at 9.1% will go to 10.1%. Have we learned nothing in Illinois? Higher taxes won't solve anything. Higher taxes will only encourage shoppers, businesses and families to leave our communities.
Please vote No on the 1% sales tax... again.
Mary Drumm
Collinsville
