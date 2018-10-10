A recent campaign mailer was sent by the Democratic Machine asking this question as well as his political affiliation. They could not and did not question his experience or leadership.

Hal Patton is a husband of 25 years and a father of 3. Hal Patton is the Mayor of Edwardsville and dentist. Hal has served as an Alderman as well as on the Madison County Board.

Hal is a public servant, not only as an elected official. He led the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon humanitarian effort to assist the Joplin Tornado victims. He led by example spending several weekends with a chainsaw, shovel and hammer. He also organized fund raising and volunteers. In addition, Hal and his family spent many hours filling sand bags in Alton when the call came to assist with flooding.

Hal organized the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon community to donate and plant hundreds of trees and shrubs at the Edwardsville High School to create an Arboretum when the budget for the New High School did not include trees and only a minimum amount of landscaping. This did not cost the taxpayers a penny. Today the trees are large and beautiful and every tree native to Illinois is on display for all to enjoy. This inspired him to create the Edwardsville Tree & Beautification Commission in 1997 with a group of volunteers to plant trees and flowers along the right of ways and downtown. It still exists today as the Tree and Beautification Committee.

Hal volunteered his time coaching and sponsoring soccer teams and baseball teams. Hal does not hide his love of sports and his desire for our youth to be outside and active. He started an initiative “A Better Place to Play” which encourages private donations of land, money and time to benefit the entire community. This took collaboration between the state, county, and neighboring communities to enhance recreational opportunities for everyone. Examples are the new Spray & Play Park located on the former County Shelter Care Property and the re-opening of the SIUE pool with the Village of Glen Carbon and SIUE that is now a public swimming pool.

The mailer also questioned “Downstate United,” which was formed to allow Hal a pathway to get on the November 6, 2018 ballot. Hal was “kicked off” the ballot due to a technicality that only exists in Illinois. This was discovered and announced by “Team Madigan” the day the petitions were due. The Downstate United Party was a fitting name given Hal’s willingness and ability to work with anyone to improve Downstate Illinois. Hal collected 9,000 signatures to get on the ballot. If not for this effort, “Team Madigan” would have been able to have their candidate run un-opposed and have a clear path to gain an ally beholden to their team.

We need Hal Patton to represent the 56th district with integrity, leadership and experience.

Tom Butts

Edwardsville, IL

