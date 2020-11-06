Letter To The Editor:

On November 3, voters in Wood River overwhelmingly voted to save the Roundhouse and suspend spending on the proposed recreation center. Yes, this was an advisory question. The city is free to disregard the results of this referendum and continue with their plans. That doesn’t mean that they should, however.72% of voters approved of the referendum. Nearly 3,200 voters stood up to the powers-that-be and demanded that the city work for them for once. How, in good conscience, can some on the city council tell this overwhelming majority of voters that they were wrong? That they didn’t understand the very simple question that was asked?

Does the mayor have such disdain for the electorate that she believes that their voices should be ignored? Before the election could even occur, she had already indicated that she intends to move forward with the project, even though voters have now clearly told her that she should not. The city council must now act to put a stop to this frightening power-grab.

Article continues after sponsor message

I urge city leaders to think of the consequences of their actions in this matter. Thousands of voters should not be ignored. Much change in the landscape of city government could be brought about in just a few short months at the ballot box.

Please do the right thing. Let democracy live. Let the will of the voters rule.

Scott Miner

Wood River



More like this: