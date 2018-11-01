Dear Editor:

For 16 years, I have been a teacher in the Edwardsville School District. I followed in the footsteps of my mother and my dad who were also educators in our region. Every day, I am surrounded by dedicated professionals who are committed to delivering a high-quality education to every child.

While I love being in the classroom, it has not always been an easy profession to say the least. This November, educators have the chance to elect a strong ally of public education to the Illinois Senate. Rachelle Aud Crowe, candidate for the 56th State Senate District, understands how important a quality education is.

A graduate of Roxana High School and a lifelong resident of the Metro-East, Rachelle is committed to ensuring the state increases state funding of our local schools and never again operates without a budget. I hope you will join me in supporting Rachelle Aud Crowe for the State Senate this November.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Fowler

Second grade teacher at LeClaire Elementary School

Treasurer for Edwardsville Education Association, IEA-NEA

