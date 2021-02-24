Letter to the Editor:

It is time for campaign/political signs to start going up. The Village of Godfrey Building and Zoning Department has received complaints that some signs are going up without the property owner’s permission.

The Village of Godfrey will not pull political signs, but please make sure that they are out of the right-of-way and permission from the property owner has been obtained. The property owner can remove and dispose of any signs that are posted on their property without consent.

Village of Godfrey

Building and Zoning Department

