Letter To The Editor: Village Of Godfrey Building and Zoning Department Urges Residents To Get Permission For Political Signs Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Letter to the Editor: It is time for campaign/political signs to start going up. The Village of Godfrey Building and Zoning Department has received complaints that some signs are going up without the property owner’s permission. Article continues after sponsor message The Village of Godfrey will not pull political signs, but please make sure that they are out of the right-of-way and permission from the property owner has been obtained. The property owner can remove and dispose of any signs that are posted on their property without consent. Village of Godfrey Building and Zoning Department More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip