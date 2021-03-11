Letter To The Editor: Village Clerk Bethany Bohn Receives Endorsement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Letter To The Editor:



Last summer, I made the auspicious decision to relocate my business and home to Godfrey from Chicago. As a first time home buyer, it was challenging to navigate through the process of not only buying one of Godfrey’s oldest homes, but also working with the Village to obtain the necessary permits, advice, and more, so that my business would also be my residence. Village Clerk Bethany Bohn helped me every step of the way.



I assumed that the position of Village Clerk was a “job” and not an elected position. When I realized that the position is both a full time job AND an elected position, I had to speak up to let Godfrey voters know my personal experience with Bethany Bohn.



Village Clerk Bethany Bohn was instrumental in all parts of the process for me. Extremely knowledgeable, prompt and efficient, Mrs. Bohn would promptly and competently guide me through the system. I cannot imagine how much more difficult the process would have been if not for Bethany Bohn. Mrs. Bohn kindly welcomed me to Godfrey, and went above and beyond for me in every way that she possibly could.



As a business owner, I would never dismiss an employee who is educated and knowledgeable about the position they hold, takes pride in what they do and does it in a positive manner, and who continually exceeds all expectations I set as their employer. We as Godfrey residents are the business owners in this situation, and Bethany Bohn is the employee that we must keep in order for our business to run smoothly. The position of Village Clerk is not a "political" position - it is, in fact, a job, and Bethany Bohn has proven herself to be right person for that job. Mrs. Bohn is an asset to Godfrey, a very necessary part of the day to day operations in our Village, and the person we should trust to help Godfrey move forward in every way it can.



Please vote for Bethany Bohn as Village Clerk. She has the knowledge, experience, education and the time to continue in this position. She absolutely deserves our vote.



Sincerely,

Sincerely,

Kim Tanner
Owner, Strangelovely
Co-founder, North Avenue Collective
www.strangelovely.com