One of the most crucial offices on the ballot for Godfrey is that of the Village Clerk. The responsibilities are vast and critical to the Village. Our Clerk, Bethany Bohn, a Certified Municipal Clerk, executes these duties with great efficiency. Her major responsibilities include keeping all municipal records, and performing filing to the County and State.

Bethany is responsible for memorializing the actions of the Board, giving notice to newly elected or appointed officers, filing Oaths and bonds, and the attestation of signatures and certificates to matters of public record. Bethany is also responsible for municipal functions such as Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund authorized agent, and issuance of all permits/licenses by the Village .

Bethany attends all meetings of the Board, keeps a full journal of its proceedings and retains all documents filed concerning the activities of the Village, open Meetings, notices, agendas, minutes and municipal Calendar. She also executes documents related to certifying, publishing, filings, contracts, annexations, zoning, and code amendments, etc. Bethany is the Parliamentarian, ethics officer, local election officer, FOIA officer, registrar, and risk management coordinator, just to name a few of her duties.

This is a full time position and needs the experience, knowledge and dedication of Certified Municipal Clerk, Bethany Bohn.

Thank you,

Virginia Woulfe-Beile

Trustee, Village of Godfrey

