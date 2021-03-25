ALTON — Alton mayoral candidate David Goins receives endorsement and support from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

“As an Alton resident, I am voting for David Goins for Mayor. I have known "Officer Goins" (as I have called him since grade school when he was D.A.R.E. officer) for years. I trust him, and believe he is the best candidate to ensure a safe future for our city. For those still on the fence, and for whom public safety is the number one priority (I count myself in this group), I offer two facts for your consideration.

Fact #1: Since I have taken office as State's Attorney, Officer Goins has been proactive and energetic in reaching out to me regarding safe neighborhoods and fighting crime. In these conversations, Officer Goins has articulated principles of public safety and support of law enforcement that I fully agree with. He and I will work well together.

Fact #2: Officer Goins has publicly stated he will keep Chief Marcos Pulido as Alton Police Chief. This, in my opinion, is essential to Alton's future. Chief Pulido is a great leader, with whom my office has a very good and fruitful relationship.

The bottom line for me? Alton's future must be safer than its present. I know what I am getting with Officer Goins, and I like it.,” said Haine.

Haine continues, “On a personal note, I have known Officer Goins for years. He is a responsible and trustworthy public servant. He and his wonderful wife, Sheila care deeply about Alton. We will be well-served with this honorable and trusted man, with years of service as a Police Officer, at the helm as we chart our path towards becoming a better, safer, and more prosperous community. I urge those who want a safer future for Alton to vote for David Goins for Alton Mayor.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Alton resident and Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. As a retired Alton Police Officer of 25 years, father, grandfather, pastor, and school board member, I understand the importance of public safety, crime prevention and ensuring families that they can raise their children in a safe and nurturing community,” said David Goins.

Goins continued, “We are at a tipping point in this country, including Alton, as we wrestle with racial and civil unrest. Chief Pulido and I will work daily to bridge the racial divide and to improve relationships among all citizens which will go a long way toward changing the unsafe perception of our community. I believe this effort will alter the attitudes of families and businesses who are thinking about locating to other neighboring communities. I look forward to partnering with Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine in making Alton a safer place.”

To learn more about David Goins’ mayoral campaign, please visit his website at: https://goinsformayor.com/. You can also follow along with his campaign on Facebook (@DavidGoinsforMayor).

