Dear Editor:

Time for new thinking. This virus we are battling worldwide is here to stay for decades. Time to recognize that because no matter what we do here, if it is in the world, all mutations will find their way here. One of them will evade our vaccines.

Whoever is reading this, please recognize this as truth. Help me speak out for building medical facilities that are for COVID patients only. Please agitate for the training and hiring of medical staff. A nice enticement is better pay and working conditions. In addition, get busy creating effective treatments and working on a new vaccine that is more effective.

The clergy should hear my heart when I say that shaming our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers is sinful in our current situation. Our society is shaming those refusing to be vaccinated and those refusing to wear a mask. Where is the love in that? Those who are trying to force their will on others are the ones committing a sin.

Only one thing about our response so far that has impressed me is the vaccinations coming available so quickly. The rest, not so much. Time to stop mandates, social shaming, blaming of those that refuse to be vaccinated or wearing a mask. Mandates have caused precious medical staff to resign and only make many citizens angry. They are not the answer. Get busy building those COVID facilities and training staff. That is the answer.

Sincerely,

James Goltz

Bunker Hill

