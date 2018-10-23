I support MADCO Board Members Tom McCrae and Chrissy Dutton’s resolution opposing the VMT. Proponents argue it’s an idea whose time has come. They reason a VMT would ensure road funding by those who use roads most. Nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, a VMT would cause problems. Problems include; (1) an inherent geographical bias, (2) a potential violation of personal privacy, and, (3) continued Illinois budgeting woes.

‘The Elephant in the Room’ VMT seems born of the Illinois governments’ economic incompetence. Illinois ranks last in the Midwest in employment and economic climate. One tax payer leaves Illinois every 8 minutes. (IPI) Due to reckless policies hundreds of small businesses left Illinois taking billions of tax dollars. The VMT seems but another pathetic attempt to raise taxes to feed ”an Elephant in the Room”. Fix the Illinois economy and we will enjoy adequate state revenues for roads.

The VMT Is Inherently Unfair: The VMT is biased against ‘downstaters’ who, by necessity, drive longer distances.

“Big Brother Is Watching You”: The VMT could allow GPS monitoring citizens’ movement which appears a hazard to freedom. Illinois has no compelling reason to violate an individual’s personal privacy to raise taxes.

Conclusion: The VMT could allow the government to ‘track you’ while it ‘picks your pocket’. Reject the VMT now because ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’.

Philip W. Chapman

