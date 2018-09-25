Dear Editor: As a Granite City police officer, I have seen first-hand how crime can destabilize an entire neighborhood. After 20 years on the force and President of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association, I also know how important it is for our law enforcement officers to have the support of our community and our lawmakers.

Rachelle Aud Crowe, running for State Senate in the 56th District, is one of those individuals. Rachelle understands the issues facing our communities and the importance of supporting the men and women who put their lives on the line every day for the safety of us all.

As a prosecutor in the Violent Crimes Division, Rachelle has prosecuted some of the most violent criminals in Madison County, ensuring dangerous individuals are off our streets while fighting for justice for victims and their families. Rachelle has also worked in the Madison County Drug Courts, ensuring those battling addiction receive the treatment they need to recover and once again become productive members of our society.

While we will unfortunately never eliminate all crime, we must continue to work to ensure the vulnerable are protected, our law enforcement is supported and those who commit violent crimes are prosecuted. Rachelle Aud Crowe has proven her commitment to law enforcement, and I hope you will join me in supporting her this November.

Sincerely,

Michael Parkinson

Granite City Police Department

