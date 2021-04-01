Godfrey Trustee and candidate for Mayor, Mark Stewart sends his heart-felt thanks to all the Godfrey residents for the welcome reception, time, and patience they afforded him during this campaign through his personal visits, his publications, press releases and signs. The campaign has been a hard fought and spirited one, but every ounce of information provided was factual and true and every plan very workable. But when it is all said and done, it comes down to serving the people that matters the most.

“It has been a pleasure meeting many of you on the campaign trail and working with you as your Village Trustee,” Stewart said. “I genuinely believe in the potential of the Village of Godfrey and in the wonderful people who choose to live and raise a family here. I will not let you down, I love Godfrey.”

Mark Stewart will bring over 20 years of Village Trustee and over 20 years of small business experience to the Mayor’s Office. He will put serving you first, will fight for substantial tax savings for you, will fight to Build a Safe & Strong Godfrey with the finest public safety, better quality streets, more stormwater solutions, and reasonable all-inclusive parks.

“My plans include workable 4-year Stronger Streets and Stormwater Solutions Initiatives that will help build and rebuild the much-needed infrastructure in the Village. I have an achievable plan to cut the village’s property taxes in half and will bring more efficient management to the Village. Plus, I will continue to expand parks at a reasonable pace and cost.”

“I will bring new, fresh ideas and energy to the office and will work hard to retain our existing businesses and bring in new development to strengthen our local economy and provide jobs,” Stewart stated. “Please allow me the opportunity to serve as your Mayor and be confident that I will work extra hard to earn and keep your respect. I personally ask for your vote on April 6 for Godfrey Mayor.”

Please, remember to vote and please select the best choice to lead Godfrey for the next four years as its Mayor, Mark Stewart.

For more information, visit: MarkStewartforGodfreyMayor.com

