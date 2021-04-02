Godfrey Trustee and Mayoral candidate Mark Stewart encourages every eligible, registered Godfrey voter, who has not voted by mail or voted early, to exercise their right to vote on Tuesday, April 6.

Election Day voting is available for all eligible, registered Godfrey voters at their normal polling/voting location in Godfrey on Tuesday. To find your polling place, click here or visit www.Madisonvotes.com to locate your particular Godfrey location. One election day, you must vote at your specific polling place based on your voting precinct number. See number list below.

If you are not yet registered or have moved and have not changed your residency, the County Clerk’s office within the Madison County Administration Building located at 157 N. Main St. Edwardsville, IL 62035 offers same day registration and voting. For more information, visit: www.Madisonvotes.com. You can still register and vote after the registration deadline but only at the Edwardsville office above.

Election Day voting at Godfrey polling places is conducted on Tuesday, April 6 from 6am-7pm only. You must have proper proof of registration and residency for proper voting, commonly a driver’s license, state identification card or voter’s registration card. If you do not have one of those items available, please contact the County Clerk’s office at 618-692-6290 for other options.

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey polling places are as follows: Precincts 1, 2, 5, 8 & 15: Godfrey KC Hall 1713 Stamper Lane; Precincts 3, 6 & 7: Resurrection Church 1211 W. Homer Adams Parkway; Precincts 4 & 14: Church of the Nazarene 1800 W. Delmar; Precincts 9, 11 & 12: Christway Church: 1200 Airport Road; Precinct 10: Godfrey Village Hall 6810 Godfrey Road; Precinct 13: Abundant Life Church 3986 Humbert Road.

Tuesday, April 6 will be the voters last chance to make their voices heard and select their choice in the Godfrey consolidated election for Mayor, Village Trustees (board), the Godfrey Fire Protection District bond issue, Lewis and Clark Community College Trustees (board) and many other local and regional offices.

Please, remember to vote and please select the best choice to lead Godfrey for the next four years as its Mayor, Mark Stewart.

For more information, visit: MarkStewartforGodfreyMayor.com

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: