“White supremacist violence is never the product of a ‘lone shooter’. The white man who murdered AJ Laguerre Jr., Jerrald De'Shaun Gallon, and Angela Michelle Carr in Jacksonville this weekend acted as part of white supremacist culture and white nationalist networks that are further emboldened by anti-Black rhetoric and policies like those pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida.

"White people have a responsibility to actively engage other white people where they’re at and invite them into other ways of being together besides racism. We must do this before they are organized by violent, racist networks to harm our Black and brown neighbors. That means, to end white supremacist violence in this country, we need millions more white people to join us in organizing white people away from racism and into multiracial fights for justice.”

— Erin Heaney, Executive Director, Showing Up for Racial Justice

