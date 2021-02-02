Letter To The Editor: Springfield Looks Headed For 'Life Support' Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Letter To The Editor: With the addition of Family Video leaving Springfield, along with Family Dollar, Aldi, Shop and Save, and other stores, I have to wonder how long it will be before Springfield joins Peoria, Illinois, as being on "life support". Article continues after sponsor message By this, I mean NO manufacturing jobs, and fewer, and fewer choices, for shopping. Norman Hinderliter Print Version Submit a News Tip