Letter To The Editor: Springfield Looks Headed For 'Life Support'
February 2, 2021 12:31 PM
Listen to the story
Letter To The Editor:
With the addition of Family Video leaving Springfield, along with Family Dollar, Aldi, Shop and Save, and other stores, I have to wonder how long it will be before Springfield joins Peoria, Illinois, as being on "life support".
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
By this, I mean NO manufacturing jobs, and fewer, and fewer choices, for shopping.
Norman Hinderliter