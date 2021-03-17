To The Editor:

Alton mayoral candidate David Goins welcomed today the endorsement and support of the Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council. “In 2014, Mayor Walker met with the Building Trades and other local labor unions and was asked to sign a PLA for the City of Alton. Mayor Walker would not sign a PLA at that time and to date still has not done so,” said Charles “Totsie” Bailey, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO.

Bailey continued, “As Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Southwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council, making sure local contractors are awarded local jobs using local skilled members of the Building Trades is my number one priority. One way that we can be certain of this is through the use of Project Labor Agreements (PLAs). Studies have shown that every dollar spent on these projects turns over eleven times in the community. David Goins has not only made a commitment to support local labor unions, but has also made a commitment that he will indeed sign a PLA with the Building Trades. With David Goins’ commitment, we can assure that taxpayer dollars spent on projects completed in the City of Alton will, in fact, go to local workers and then be spent in local communities. This will reverse the current situation of taxpayer dollars not being spent at local businesses by out-of-state contractors and out-of-state employees.”

Alton Mayoral Candidate David Goins responded to the endorsement, “I’m thrilled to receive the support of the Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council. Our mutual goal is to provide Alton families with safe neighborhoods and job security aimed at rebuilding the Alton Community. We share the belief that retaining and attracting new families must be a priority. I won’t make promises as a candidate and not follow through. I will sign the Project Labor Agreement (PLAs) upon taking office and look forward to partnering with our Building Trades and other labor unions, to make Alton a better place for families and businesses.”

Bailey stated, “We know David is a man of the highest ethical standards and the utmost integrity. He is hardworking and a very fair, unbiased and reasonable person. We have every confidence David would make an outstanding Mayor for the City of Alton. He would approach the responsibility of Mayor with the same integrity and enthusiasm he has demonstrated over his career as an Alton police officer and lifelong resident of Alton. For those reasons, and others, we support and recommend David Goins for the Office of Mayor of Alton, Illinois.”

To learn more about David Goins’ mayoral campaign, please visit his website at: https://goinsformayor.com/. You can also follow along with his campaign on Facebook (@DavidGoinsforMayor).

