Open letter to the Citizens of Southern Illinois:

The members of the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association (SIPCA) urge concerned citizens of Southern

Illinois to contact their State Representative and the Governor immediately to express opposition to

House Bill (HB) #3653.

This legislation began as an amendment to a bill the Illinois Senate “hijacked” from the Illinois House. When severe opposition was expressed regarding this dangerous bill, legislators moved the wording into HB 3653.

In the opinion of the many police executives represented by the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association, if this bill becomes law it will have a devastating effect on the ability of Illinois police officers to keep their communities safe.

Article continues after sponsor message

One has to wonder why our legislators would rush a 600+ page piece of legislation, attempting to keep the contents hidden from those it will impact.

Again, please contact your State Representative and the Governor of Illinois asking them not to support this bill as written. The members of the SIPCA stand willing to work with our legislators in the next session, when a policing reform bill may be crafted with input from all stakeholders, in the light of day.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven

President Elect, SIPCA

More like this: