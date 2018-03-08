Rarely does a local election have such a qualified candidate as we have this year in the Republican primary on 20 March for the Jersey County Sheriff. That candidate is John “Terry” Day and he brings a lifetime of police experience and public service to his campaign.

Terry Day served as a police lieutenant in St. Louis County and he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He is a military veteran having served in the Air Force, Air National Guard, and the Army in both reserve and active duty capacities. It is this extensive background in law enforcement and military service that makes Terry the most qualified candidate for Jersey County Sheriff.

Terry Day has the proven leadership and management experience that will be critically needed to keep our communities and rural homesteads safe. Jersey County will experience rapid growth as 1,000 jobs will come available with the development of the new railway hub.

With rapid population growth and demands for increased housing and commodities will come opportunities for increased crime and traffic demands. The expansion of road networks into Jersey County make our communities and rural homesteads vulnerable to potential gang activity.

In order to effectively counter these threats, Jersey County will be well advised to ensure the most qualified person holds the position as sheriff. We need someone who has the background, the experience and the leadership required to effectively and efficiently run the sheriff’s department.

Terry is the candidate that will keep our communities and our rural homesteads safe! John “Terry” Day was born in Jacksonville, IL., and he and his wife Kathy have made Jersey County their home for the past 12 years. He is an active member of the VFW and American Legion, volunteers with Toys for Tots each year, and also serves as a high school football referee. We have an opportunity to have a truly qualified leader in John “Terry” Day and I hope you will join me in supporting him.

Vote for John Terry Day for Republican candidate for Sheriff.

Col (Ret.) Michael R. Morrow Grafton, Illinois

