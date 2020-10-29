Letter To The Editor: Say No To Higher Taxes And Raymond Lenzi Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This is the most important election cycle of the century. One thing I think we can all agree on in Southern Illinois is that we desperately need lower taxes. That being said, I thought the days of candidates running on raising taxes were over. Well, I was wrong. There is a candidate on the ballot this year who wants to raise taxes on the hardworking men and women of Southern Illinois. The Democrat candidate for Congress Raymond Lenzi is proud to say that he supports a progressive tax in Illinois, supports Joe Biden's plan to reverse the Trump tax cuts, and even supports raising taxes on the middle class during a pandemic. How do I know this? He has campaigned on this issue since the day he won the March primary. Why does Raymond Lenzi want to raise taxes on the middle class. This is a slap in the face to Southern Illinois, especially during a global pandemic. I cannot stress this enough, if Raymond Lenzi wins he will try his hardest to fundamentally change Southern Illinois to be more like Chicago, New York, and California. Say NO to higher taxes on the middle class and say NO to Raymond Lenzi. Steve Fowler