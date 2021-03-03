Today, retired Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons announced his endorsement of Dan Herkert to be Alton’s next City Clerk.

“Dan Herkert’s broad-based experience in both the public and private sectors will serve residents well in the City Clerk’s office,” said retired Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons. “His knowledge of government, educational background, and understanding of the state’s public records and open meetings laws will allow for a seamless transition in the Clerk’s office.”

“Having worked with Dan on various issues during my tenure as Police Chief, I can attest to his organizational skills, integrity, and attention to detail, and I am proud to support his candidacy for City Clerk,” concluded Simmons.

“Jake Simmons distinguished himself as a dedicated public servant during more than twenty-eight years as an Alton Police Officer, most recently leading the department as Chief for seven and a half years,” said Dan Herkert. “Chief Simmons embodied the qualities of honesty, integrity, and character throughout his career, and I am honored to have his support for my candidacy for Alton City Clerk.”

To learn more about Dan Herkert and his campaign for Alton City Clerk, visit www.DanHerkert.com.

