Participating in Democracy is not election interference. Political insiders are always upset when regular citizens are involved and take part in the political process.

We are an affiliated chapter with a national organization that advocates for conservative values. We file all necessary reports and work to inform voters of key issues. Our participation is voluntary, and we support many different candidates based upon their exhibit of conservative values.

The real story is that the individuals who are opposing our Conservative Caucus candidates, take money from Chicago. This Chicago money is being laundered through a local candidate to fund the opponents of Kurt Prenzler and Steve Adler.

We look forward to any investigation; because, we simply participated in the political process and have advocated for conservative candidates.

Lee Wathan, Chairman, Madison County Conservative Caucus

