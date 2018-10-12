Following up on the well attended Walk Against Violence sponsored by the Alton Police Department on October 11, YWCA of Alton is urging our community to support the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and the Family Violence Prevention Act (FVPSA).

VAWA and FVPSA save lives, support families, and need to be reauthorized. A strong VAWA reauthorization bill (H.R. 6545) has been introduced in the House. Further, a noncontroversial, straight reauthorization of FVPSA (S.2784 / H.R.6014) has been introduced in both the House and the Senate.

Around the country, one in five women has been raped in her lifetime, one in three women will experience domestic violence, and more than three women are murdered by their partners every day.

In Madison County, there were 4 deaths attributed to domestic violence last year and 33 additional deaths since 1982. Tragically, 8 deaths occurred in children less than one year old.

It is crucial that we know where our candidates and elected officials stand when it comes to preventing gender-based violence and protecting survivors.

Make sure that every candidate for office can tell you what they will do to prevent violence against women, and how they will ensure that survivor needs are met

It’s time to make sure survivors are safe and free from violence and fear.

Dorothy Hummel

Executive Director

YWCA of Alton

