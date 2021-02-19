Endorsement of Rosetta “Rosie’ Brown, 4th Ward Alderwoman Candidate for the City of Alton from Bill Keller past 4th Ward Alderman for the city of Alton. I have known Rosie and worked with her for a number of years. She is a special person dedicated to helping people especially the city she’s truly devoted to and that is Alton, IL.

Rosie is vey responsible, serves on the Alton School Board District #11, Vice President of the Alton Branch Naacp, Very active in her church, a foster mother for over 25 years, engaged in civic engagement, engaged in covid 19/contact tracing, notary public, interested in the success of our neighborhoods, interested in the well being of seasoned residents as well as the youth. She was just promoted as an Intake Specialist for the Madison County Housing Authority in which she is able to come in contact with the Madison County community in so many ways such as helping with section 8 vouchers, project based vouchers and public housing, she is engaged with the youth of our community. She sponsors a Socks for Tots drive every year and does Vacation Bible School at her church and the list goes on.

Alton’s infrastructure including the 4th Ward is in bad condition, especially the streets and sidewalks. Street repairs have not been done properly or not at all. The city has directed its priorities to other projects. I was born and have lived my whole life in Alton. The streets are in worse condition than ever before. Rosie Brown will address these problems and make sure your concerns are represented at the city level. Please vote April 6, 2021.

If you desire good leadership and your voices be heard, cast your vote for Rosetta “Rosie” Brown for 4th Ward Alderwoman.

- Bill Keller

Past Fourth Ward Alton Alderman

