Letter to the Editor:

Parents of young people in Edwardsville District 7 should be aware of plans to remove two traditional “single sex” bathrooms at Edwardsville High School – to be replaced with one “all gender” bathroom – to be used by both boys and girls – with 22 toilets, but no urinals.

On Monday, as an Edwardsville taxpayer, I attended a school board “work session” at Liberty Middle School. An architect showed plans to the board and superintendent, with citizens able to listen and watch the discussion.

The legislation that allows “multiple-occupancy, all-gender” bathrooms for schools was introduced by Rep. Katie Stuart (D – Edwardsville) and this legislation was signed into law by Gov. Pritzker in August 2023.

Rep. Stuart is a math teacher by profession, and her husband, Dr. Steve Stuart, is the principal at Edwardsville High School.

The presentation mentioned Loudoun County, Va. and St. Paul, Minn. public schools. A quick googling of “Loudoun County High School bathroom” suggests “assault” as the next word. This search leads to articles on girls assaulted in bathrooms and student protests of the new bathroom policy.

Even to discuss the issue requires one to put aside the notion that there are two genders.

Does EHS want to win the prize as the first high school in Illinois with a large “multi-gender” bathroom?

Another – and less costly - approach would be to construct additional single bathrooms - which provide more privacy – without forcing everyone into “all gender” facilities.

Both parents and taxpayers need to be informed and involved with this issue.

Kurt Prenzler

Madison County Chairman of the Board

