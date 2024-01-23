Letter To The Editor:

The Madison County Board approved lifetime appointments to two individuals at its January monthly meeting. Bob McClellan for the Agricultural Areas Committee and Matt King, a sitting county board member, to the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. All lifetime appointments.

Lifetime appointments are not only illegal, but they are a relic of nobility and the giving of titles. They are contemptible and go against every value of representative government. Should anyone be given a free pass from public oversight? The concept of lifetime appointments, outside of the US Supreme Court, has been clearly and fully eliminated throughout the nation, except in Madison County, where the law never seems to totally apply.

Lastly, county board members with 2- and 4-year terms are making decisions they will not be around to answer for. Everyone should insist on these gentlemen being reappointed with a defined 2- to 4-year term.

Douglas Hulme Edwardsville - Madison County

