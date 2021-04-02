Letter To The Editor: Opinion About Godfrey Mayor's Race Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Letter to the Editor: I find it curious that Mark Stewart is now running for Mayor of Godfrey suggesting he wants to be a champion of infrastructure and wanting to improve the roads in Godfrey. I wished I could have seen that version of Mark Stewart about 10 years ago when we needed a critical safety issue addressed with a one lane bridge on Bethany Lane. It was only when the late great trustee, Twirp Williams, spoke out strongly in favor of it at a board meeting one evening a few years ago, that all board members agreed to prioritize funding to address this safety issue. Then Mark Stewart approached the citizens who live on Bethany after the meeting suggesting we misunderstood him all along for the last 10+ years. Now he suggests he wants to pave all roads with blacktop when we could not get him to support basic safety conditions with a one lane bridge. Therefore in my opinion, I recommend all Godfrey voters tread cautiously about supporting someone whose track record doesn't seem to match his campaign ads. I am concerned that Mark Stewart will be a return to the Godfrey politics of 10+ years or so ago and rightfully, the voters purged that group. Article continues after sponsor message Sam Anderson Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip