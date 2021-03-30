I have had the pleasure of knowing Kevin Botterbush and his family for more than 25 years. They are truly dedicated to public service and making Godfrey and the entire Riverbend community better.

Kevin is a local leader who has worked tirelessly in volunteer activities with the Boy Scouts, Salvation Army and currently serves as President of the Board of Trustees of the Hayner Public Library District as well as numerous others.

Kevin has owned his own business, Botterbush and Associates Real Estate, for more than 30 years and can bring the perspective of how vital our public policies are to growth in the community. As an instructor and coordinator of the Real Estate Program at Lewis and Clark community College he understands the importance of the relationship between LCCC and Godfrey so that each may thrive.

I am honored to endorse Kevin Botterbush for Godfrey Village Clerk. I believe his unique experience as business owner, volunteer, husband and father will serve the residents of Godfrey well as Village Clerk.

Sincerely,

Tom McRae

Bethalto, IL

