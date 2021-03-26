To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Godfrey Fire Protection District’s bond proposal on the April 6th ballot. After visiting either of our two fire stations, it is impossible to conclude anything other than they are worn out.

Roofs leak. Electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing and mechanical systems are old and expensive to maintain. Passing the bond proposal will allow the District to build an up-to-date fire station, acquire essential emergency apparatus and equipment.

Studies have shown that building a single new station to replace our two old stations is more cost-effective and will enable the District to improve its life-saving services.

As your Mayor for the past 12 years, I have been against raising taxes but definitely see the need and will be voting YES. In the long run this will save taxpayer dollars. I urge all voters in District to join with me in voting yes. The is an improvement to our community that is truly lifesaving in nature.

- Mayor Mike McCormick

