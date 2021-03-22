Letter To The Editor:

I am writing to endorse Mayor Mike McCormick for Re-election as Mayor of Godfrey. My decision is made based upon the essential job functions required of a Mayor; namely, fiscal responsibility, a safe and clean community, and timely and thorough clean up after a weather event.

There is no doubt that Godfrey has been managed in a fiscally-prudent manner while at the same time reducing the Village’s real estate tax assessments year after year. The Village is one of the strongest, fiscally-stable communities in Madison County. The Village has funds readily available to respond to a crisis or economic calamity. This gives me comfort that essential Village services will not be hampered by an unforeseen disaster. This fiscal responsibility is a direct result of Mayor McCormick’s leadership.

Godfrey is a safe community to live in and raise a family. The Mayor has managed our police protection through good relations with the Madison County Sheriff and by insuring that blighted properties do not attract the criminal element to Godfrey. A prime example of this is the Mayor’s commitment and success in closing and removing the Highway House from our community. The Highway House was a haven for drugs and prostitution. The Mayor led the charge in eliminating this threat from our community.

When we are struck by a snowstorm or wind event, the Village Street Department springs into action and cleans our streets and removes any downed trees from our thoroughfares. The Mayor, through his excellent Street Department Chief, Jim Lewis, works tirelessly cleaning up the remains of weather-related events.

When I consider casting my vote, I look to accomplishments and not political promises. Mayor McCormick has earned my vote through his hard work and dedication to the essential issues that he can control. He is always out in our community talking to his constituents attending multiple events every week. I am voting for Mike McCormick for Mayor of Godfrey, and I hope you will also vote for accomplishments and not empty promises.

Vote on April 6th.

Amy Sholar

