I am writing to express my passion for the Convention of States initiative and to call on our fellow citizens to join this crucial movement for the future of our great nation.

In these challenging times, it is evident that our federal government needs a fresh approach to address the complex issues facing our society. The Convention of States provides a unique and constitutional solution to empower the people and restore balance to our system. Article V of the Constitution is, a solution as big as the problem!

As a resident of Illinois, a state known for its rich history and diverse perspectives, I believe that we must actively engage in shaping the course of our government. The Convention of States allows us to do just that by providing a platform for state representatives to pass a State Resolution in support of a Convention of States to propose amendments to the U. S. Constitution around three specific subjects. These subject areas proposed are: 1. Get a handle on federal spending. 2. Call for Term Limits for federal bureaucrats, members of congress, and federal judges. 3. Reign in federal overreach and return power back to the states and its citizens.

By supporting the Convention of States, we can address these issues that are overlooked or inadequately addressed at the federal level. This grassroots movement fosters collaboration and innovation, enabling us to find solutions that truly represent the interests and values of the people.

I encourage my fellow Illinois residents to learn more about the Convention of States here: Convention of States Action. Attend local meetings, engage in discussions, and lend your voice to the collective call for positive change.

Now, more than ever, we need to unite as citizens and actively participate in the Democratic process. Let us seize this opportunity to shape the future of our nation by supporting the Convention of States and working towards putting the federal government back into its constitutional box and that is truly of, by, and for the people.

For Liberty!

Dallas Zimmerman

Bethalto, Illinois

