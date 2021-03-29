EDWARDSVILLE - Six of the elected county officials in Madison County endorsed Mayor Mike McCormick for re-election on April 6.

Chris Slusser, the County Treasurer stated, “I have been impressed with how well Godfrey is fiscally managed. Under Mike’s leadership, there is no debt and he has NEVER raised taxes – in fact in seven of the years Mike has cut taxes.”

“Mayor McCormick has been particularly creative in helping the business community during this COVID crisis,” added Circuit Clerk Tom McRae. “His plan with the gift cards for local businesses was hugely successful and benefited both residents and local families.”

County Auditor David Michael said, “As an auditor and a CPA and I especially appreciate the day- to- day attention to detail Mayor McCormick has provided the citizens of Godfrey. This attention has saved the taxpayers significant amounts money during his tenure.”

Rob Werden, the Regional Superintendent of Schools, added “The work Mayor McCormick has done on the parks in Godfrey is a great benefit to the students of the area. The lighted ball fields and turf on the soccer fields are great additions to a great town.”

State’s Attorney Tom Haine had previously endorsed the Mayor and stated “Mayor Mike is tried and tested. He has exhibited years of strong, safety first leadership.”

And County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler summed it up by stating, “Mayor McCormick is simply the gold standard of Mayors in Madison County.”

