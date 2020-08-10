Hi, My name is Angel and I’m with KTS Predator Hunters LLC. We are a small business of volunteers who work to protect the community from potential child predators.

Recently there have been some rumors put out by Madison County about us not doing things the legal way so Kyle and myself wanted to personally reach you to you and let you know how KTS works on behalf of the team.

How we work is our adult team members set up social media accounts and dating profiles using decoy pictures of women who look younger that work with us. We then wait for people to message the accounts and initiate contact. Once they initiate contact our team members respond and have innocent conversations. Within the first 5 messages informing the person that we are under age, usually 13 or 14 years old. Most times the conversation continues. The person who initiated contact leads the conversation we do not initiate anything of sexual nature or request pictures of sexual nature. Once a person who contacts the decoy account sends inappropriate photos or suggest meeting up for sexual activity we turn all information over to local police departments and try to pursue charges against the individual.

We have reached out to Madison County and numerous other cities within Madison County including State's Attorney Gibbons with no luck. Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler has reached out to us and we were able to have a sit down with him to have a pleasant conversation and he let us know he fully supports KTS and what we do.

Thank you,

Angel

KTS Predator Hunters LLC

