Letter To The Editor:

Please accept this letter as a formal endorsement for the re-lection of Mayor Brant Walker. Mayor Walker has admirably served the citizens of Alton since 2013 and the City of Alton richly deserves his leadership over the next four years.

In support of this endorsement, I offer the objective progress Alton has witnessed under Mayor Walker’s leadership. Mayor Walker has successfully navigated Alton through the confines imposed by COVID-19 by leading a concerted effort to repair streets throughout the City and enhancing City parks. Mayor Walker has also demonstrated his commitment to moving Alton forward with strong economic development as evidenced by grants to small businesses, the new train station, new restaurants, and a new movie theater among other projects in the development pipeline.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton has suffered for many years from blighted properties and absentee property owners. To confront this issue head on, Mayor Walker instituted a Landlord Licensing program. This program holds landlords accountable and requires that rental properties be maintained consistent with acceptable housing standards, thereby protecting all property values within the City and providing safe living conditions for all City residents. Mayor Walker has also created a Code Enforcement department to ensure all properties are maintained pursuant to municipal code. Additionally, the Code Enforcement department has strategically worked to identify derelict structures for demolition that are beyond repair and pose significant safety hazards within our community.

As a former business owner and current property owner, in the Alton area, I can attest to the benefit Mayor Walker has provided various Alton stakeholders over the past four years by freezing property tax levies in Alton. Therefore, it is in the interest of all property owners, business owners, landlords and tenants within the City of Alton to vote for Mayor Brant Walker. Any vote to the contrary is a vote against the best interests of Alton.

Karl Doucleff

Alton

More like this: