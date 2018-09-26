Voters can elect a man of character to the 5th Appellate Court this November. David Overstreet, unknown to many in Madison County, reflects a distinguished legal career spanning over 25 years. He practiced civil, municipal, real estate and probate law for 15 years. In 2007 voters elected him to the Second Judicial Circuit which covers twelve counties. Overstreet presided over civil, criminal, juvenile, and jury trial dockets. Retained by voters in 2014 Chief Judge Lloyd Karmeier of the Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to the 5th Appellate District in 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

With vast experience, appreciated by his peers in both parties, the Illinois Bar Association Evaluation Committee voted him; “Highly qualified”. A leader, he gives back to his profession. Overstreet serves on the Illinois Supreme Court Strategic Planning Committee, the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Education, the Illinois Judicial College, the Executive Committee of the Illinois Judges Association, as Chairman of the Second Judicial Circuit Professionalism Committee, and as Program Administrator of the Second Judicial Circuit’s Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program.

A family man, Judge Overstreet gives back to his community. He serves as deacon at Mt. Vernon Church of Christ In addition he tutors youth at the Nick Osborne Primary Center in Mt. Vernon. He rounds out his community resume by coaching youth sports. Fair minded the Jefferson County Branch of the NAACP awarded him the Freedom Award in 2011. Vote for David Overstreet for the 5th Appellate Court this November.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: