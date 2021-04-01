Letter To The Editor:

Mark Stewart and I worked together as Village Trustees for four years. Mark was a mentor to me on the board and was very knowledgeable about the way the village was run. He always had the Village and the residents in his heart and cares about them and their issues, way more than anyone could ever imagine.

I have been in business myself for over 20 years and my family owned Springman Lumber for decades in Godfrey. I know Godfrey and many of the residents very well. Mark is also a current Godfrey business owner, My Antique Store, and has lived her for 35 years or more.

We need a new leader in Godfrey who will do things the right way and not cut corners on street and storm water projects. And that is not a knock on the guys who work for our street department, because they do a great job and do what they are told to do.

My customers and friends know, I am a “do it right the first time” type of guy when it comes to how my work is done and I believe that is important in all aspects of business and government. You must do things the right way! It can be done this way if you make the effort to do so. After working with Mark, I know that he will operate the village in this manner.

Taking care of the problems in the infrastructure must be the priority. Mark has been a leader in the village and started the new stormwater committee to help tackle the storm water issues throughout the village. He knows these issues well. He has also been head of the finance committee where he has helped build Godfrey’s strong financial position and made difficult decisions.

Mark is ready to be the mayor and has as much experience as the current mayor does today and has way more than the mayor did when he started back in 2009. It is time for a change and a move in a direction of building a solid infrastructure, like better quality streets and to stop the storm water flooding.

I have great trust in Mark Stewart, and I ask all my friends to join me in voting for Mark on April 6. I will be sure to give him all the support I can when he is elected. Please vote.

Joe Springman III

Former Village Trustee

Godfrey, IL

