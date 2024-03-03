Dear Editor,

As someone with over four decades of experience in education, including serving as Assistant Superintendent of the Alton School District and Superintendent of the Edwardsville School District for nineteen years, I am compelled to lend my unwavering support to Dr. Wendy Adams.

I encourage the Alton School District to prioritize retaining Dr. Adams within the school district and the community.

Dr. Adams is not just a leader; she is a visionary uniquely equipped to navigate the complexities of a diverse community like Alton. Picture the profound impact of having an African American Female Superintendent leading our schools — a leader capable of bridging the gap facing marginalized students and families.

Dr. Adams embodies every trait of a visionary leader — excellent communication skills, strategic planning, and a commitment to leading by example. She possesses the rare ability to connect with every segment of the community and inspire positive interactions. Through her unparalleled work ethic, she instills a culture of excellence in every aspect of school operations. Her journey — from overcoming personal challenges to earning her doctorate while raising her family as a single parent — is a testament to her determination and resilience. Despite numerous opportunities elsewhere, Dr. Adams remained steadfast in her commitment to serve the Alton community and make a meaningful impact. Her track record speaks volumes—her exceptional teaching abilities, leadership during negotiations as head of the Edwardsville Teachers Association, and the unwavering support she garners from parents, colleagues, students, and business leaders alike.

Under Dr. Adams' leadership, I do not doubt that the Alton School District would experience a transformation — a culture of self-discipline among students, a safe and nurturing learning environment, and a sense of pride in the Alton School District that attracts families and stakeholders to the community. Furthermore, Dr. Adams understands the importance of elevating the district's reputation, positioning it as a beacon of statewide and regional excellence.

In conclusion, it would be a profound loss for the Alton Community if another district would seize the opportunity to benefit from Dr. Wendy Adams' exemplary leadership.

Respectfully,

Ed Hightower

