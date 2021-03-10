I would like to offer my heartfelt endorsement of Jeff Weber for Godfrey Trustee, I have known Mr. Weber for many years and always found him to be honest, caring and a very able businessman and trustee.

During his time on the Godfrey Village board, he served as the chairman of the now defunct Sewer Committee. Jeff fought tirelessly to provide desperately-needed sewer service to the residents of Piasa Hills in 2011 and equally hard to provide the tax relief for us following the sale of the sewer system to Illinois American Water.

My observation is that Mr. Weber is attentive to the needs of the community and its citizens and has always put forth the effort to arrive at the best possible solution. He has served the Village of Godfrey well and I urge you to return him to office.

Dennis R. O’Neal

Godfrey

