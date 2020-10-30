Letter To The Editor:

EDWARDSVILLE - Today, Tom Haine demanded that Uhe's office substantiate its cover story for failing to object to the child- murderer Kwayera Jackson's early release. Haine filed a FOIA request with the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, requesting that they produce the claimed "standing objection" that they have repeatedly referenced while denying allegations of abandoning their duty to the community.After reports surfaced in Mid-October of the Madison County SAO repeated failures to respond to requests for comment on clemency requests, Crystal Uhe's office claimed, in an Alton Telegraph interview, the reason for her office’s lack of response to the requested early release of five murderers and a kidnapper was that it had filed a "standing objection" to such requests "several years" prior.

Uhe's Office has never produced a copy of this request.

Also their statement was quickly refuted by the Prison Review Board. "I can confirm that the Board does not permit blanket "standing objections" in clemency cases," says Jason Sweat, Chief Legal Counsel for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. "There is no State's Attorney's office in Illinois, and specifically the Madison County State's Attorney's office, registering a blanket "standing objection" to clemency cases before the PRB. There is a reason that the law requires that each State's Attorney be given notice and an opportunity to respond for each individual case."

Despite the clear statements from the Prisoner Review Board, the Madison County SAO continues to claim that an objection was filed but has failed to produce evidence to support this claim.

Article continues after sponsor message

Read below for the full FOIA request:

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office has over the last week repeatedly and publicly referred to a “standing objection” delivered to certain person(s) at the Prisoner Review Board a few years ago, and acknowledged by them. Therefore, a copy of this “standing objection” will be readily available at the State’s Attorney’s office.

Under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act, 5 ILCS 140, I am requesting a copy of the following public records:

1. A copy of the “standing objection.”

While I understand FOIA allows a public body up to 5 days to compile responsive records, in consideration of substantial public interest and benefit, the obvious ease of response by the State’s Attorneys office, and the fact that this request lies clearly within the bounds and intention of the Freedom of Information Act, I ask that all due course be given to expediting it.

Sincerely,



Tom Haine

More like this: