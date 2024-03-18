Letter To The Editor:

EDWARDSVILLE - As the Chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, I, Ray Wesley, am deeply concerned to announce the discovery of what appears to be significant and potentially illegal interference ongoing in our local Republican primary elections. Republicans must unite against this kind of activity, which undermines true election integrity.

Throughout this primary election cycle, a group operating under the name “MCCC” or “Madison County Conservative Caucus” has sent out thousands of dollars of mailers in our county, meddling in nearly every primary election race. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, this group dissolved in 2022 and was ordered to pay penalties for failing to follow requirements as outlined for political action committees.

Upon further investigation, it appears an out-of-state political action committee operating under a separate name, but with multiple overlapping board members as the "MCCC" has been still funneling money to candidates, all in apparent disregard for Illinois electoral law. Local Republican voters should know that this group is operating outside the bounds of our election laws, which is something no Republican should support. It is sad to see that some candidates in our local primary are even actively promoting and collaborating with this apparently fraudulent out of state entity, the "MCCC."

Fair elections are the cornerstone of democracy. I am contacting both the local board of elections and Illinois State Board of Elections to report this fraud.

The Madison County Republican Party remains committed to upholding the principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability in our electoral process. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will work diligently to ensure those responsible for any wrongdoing are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

