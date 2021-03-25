A After weeks of dodging questions about his view of the Sunnybrook project, a proposed subsidized housing development located on Washington Avenue, David Goins has finally confirmed that two of his largest campaign donors are partners in the project.

When asked at the YWCA of Alton’s candidate forum on Tuesday, March 23rd to list his top five campaign contributors, David Goins specifically listed Morrissey Construction and the 218 Club, the political committee of Laborers Local 218 in Godfrey.

On paperwork submitted by Sunnybrook’s developer to both the Illinois Housing Development Authority and the Madison County Board when seeking public financing to construct the development, Morrissey Construction is listed as the contractor for the project and the Laborer’s Home Development Corporation is listed as owner.

“David Goins has spent his entire campaign advocating for additional affordable housing in Alton while doing everything possible to avoid telling voters what his stance is on the Sunnybrook Development,” said Mayor Brant Walker. “Now we know his campaign is being funded by those who stand to make a large profit off of this taxpayer subsidized development.”

“Alton is already approaching a level of nearly 50% renter-occupied property and has a disproportionate amount of subsidized housing relative to surrounding communities,” continued Walker. “The only way to stabilize our neighborhoods, grow our economy, and increase our tax base is through homeownership.”

“During my administration, we have strengthened the City’s Homeownership Program that has assisted nearly 200 low to moderate income families achieve the dream of owning a home through forgivable down payment and closing cost grants,” stated Walker. “We’ve also initiated Landlord Licensing and Crime Free Housing programs to protect property values, hold landlords accountable, and ensure safe housing for our residents.”

“If re-elected, I’ll continue the work to protect our property values and won’t bow to special interests looking to make a profit on the backs of the taxpayers,” concluded Walker.

