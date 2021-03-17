Letter To The Editor:

With elections right around the corner, I would like to ask you to support Bethany Bohn for Godfrey Village clerk. Bethany began her career in the Assessor's office and was promoted to Deputy Clerk.

Bethany held the Deputy Clerk position for three years. In 2018, Bethany was appointed Village Clerk. Bethany continues to expand her expertise and has received several certificates, including Registered Municipal Clerk, Certified Municipal Clerk, Certified Illinois Assessment Officer designations. She is constantly broadening her knowledge base and is active in professional organizations such as the Illinois Municipal Clerks Association and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. Bethany is a long-time resident of Godfrey, who along with her husband John, has raised three successful children.

Bethany's main area of focus is helping the residents of Godfrey. She has developed and or maintained several popular community programs such as e-cycling and Shred it. Bethany is always thinking of creative ways to improve our community.

The Village Clerk is not a position for someone without experience. Bethany Bohn has the experience, creativity, and the commitment to execute the Village Clerk duties and to serve the residents of Godfrey to the highest level. Please join me in supporting Bethany Bohn for Godfrey Village Clerk on April 6, 2021.

Sincerely,

Mary Drake

Godfrey Resident

