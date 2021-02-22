Letter To The Editor:

I recently read a letter penned by Trustee Stewart published in a local news source which reflected poorly on the Godfrey Board.

Mark took credit for an ordinance passed unanimously by the Godfrey Board. He said that the tax was “an unfair tax” and a burden on the affected neighborhood.

This is grandstanding in the worst way; he suggested he was responsible for “doing away” with an unfair tax. Mark has been on the board for over twenty years. I am informed he voted yes for this “unfair tax.” Did he think it was unfair at the time he promoted the tax?

When the Godfrey Board voted the tax out at the last meeting, the vote was unanimous and was nothing more than housekeeping. The EPA Bond issue had been fully paid.

I still find it astounding that Mark would attempt to take credit for getting rid of an unfair tax that he promoted and voted for years ago.

Ben Allen

Godfrey Trustee

